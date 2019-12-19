On Monday, Dec. 16, a group of third graders from Shelburne Community School went to the Shelburne Police Department to see their mural hung.
It was a commissioned piece the police had requested, to bring more color and more art to the halls of justice.
And more Vermont flair.
The three-dimensional mural was inspired by the state flag of the Green Mountain State.
Art teacher Pete Boardman said that much of his own work is sculpted or three-dimensional. The class has been studying hues of blue and the painting incorporates lots of that.
The kids toured the police station, which features a good bit of Shelburne Community School art from previous years.
“You can tell that the police of Shelburne are very supportive of art,” said Boardman.
The students had some probing – and at points random – questions for Lt. Mike Thomas, such as:
How many calls a day come in?
What kind of calls?
Why do you have dog treats?
“We get a lot of dog calls,” Thomas said.
Another student asked, “Do you ever get ostrich calls?”
Thomas admitted that as far as he knew they’d never gotten an ostrich call.
He also told this reporter that he didn’t have any ostrich treats, so the Shelburne Police Department is completely unprepared for incidents involving large, flightless birds.
Before they left, the students began to discuss with Thomas what art project they should work on for the police department next year.
One student suggested that they have a picture of his office with a picture of his office with a picture of his office with a picture of …
Time will tell.