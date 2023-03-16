Brendan Tivnan of Shelburne was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University for the fall 2022 semester.
Emma Ramirez-Richer of Shelburne graduated summa cum laude from Middlebury College in May 2022.
Mackenzie Marcus and Jack Scotnicki IV, both of Shelburne, were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at St. Lawrence University. Marcus is majoring in psychology and attended Champlain Valley Union High School. Scotnicki is majoring in economics and business in the liberal arts. He attended Vermont Academy.
Ian Rider of Shelburne was named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall semester. Rider is in the computer engineering technology program.
Shelburne resident Anais Carpentier has been named to Western New England University’s dean’s list for the fall semester. Carpentier is pursuing a degree in psychology.
The following Shelburne students at the Community College of Vermont were named to the fall student honors list: Dominic Begue and Joshua Bogue.
Shelburne resident Charles Averill made the dean’s list at Syracuse University for the fall semester.
Olivia Miller from Shelburne participated in Emerson College’s stage production of “Paris,” which features Emmie, one of the only Black people living in Paris, Vt. The play touches on isolation and invisibility. Miller is majoring in design and technology.
Edward Tyler of Shelburne has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Aiden Achilles of Shelburne has been named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island.
Riley Canty and Jackson Townsend, both of Shelburne, were named to the fall dean’s list at the University of New England.
Numair Nasir and Megan Rogers, both of Shelburne, made Southern New Hampshire University’s fall president’s list.
John Bingel of Shelburne has been named a presidential scholar at Clarkson University. The freshman is majoring in mechanical engineering.
Shane B. Boehmcke of Shelburne, a senior majoring in global supply chain management, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Clarkson University.
The following students from Shelburne earned bachelor’s degrees from the University of Vermont in May: Emma Hoechner, cum laude in global studies; Isabelle Schmitt, magna cum laude, mathematics; Sienna Devoe-Talluto, anthropology; Tilak Dahal, biology; Jack Bolduc, microbiology; Sawyer Bottoms, biological science; Anna Brooks, molecular genetics; Thomas Carey, anthropology; Sarah Clauss, cum laude, environmental sciences; Garrett Dunn, environmental sciences; Lucas Magnier, environmental studies; Lydia Maitland, cum laude, neuroscience; Christopher Krag, biological science; Amara Krag, psychological science; Erin O’Donnell, neuroscience; Karla VanKleeck, animal sciences; Caroline Averill, neuroscience; Fiona Love, business administration; Samuel Noel, business administration; Patrick Keelan, business administration; Henry Caswell IV, business administration; Isaac Giles, business administration; Gregory Levine, computer science; Harold Flad, elementary education; Denver Wiederin; secondary education; Tomas Georgsson, mathematics; and Scott Stanley, mechanical engineering.
The following Shelburne students graduated from University of Vermont in May: Erick MacLean, Doctor of Medicine; Emily Rocheleau, Doctor of Nursing; Emily Wasserman, Doctor of Nursing; Carolyn Snell, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Richard McClintock, Master of Science in Statistics; and Martha Laud, Master of Science in Medical Science.
The following students from Shelburne graduated from Community College of Vermont in June: Aprile Michelle Dyer, Numair Nasir and Anna Frances Svetlana Rowland.
Thomas Alexandrides Daley of Shelburne received a bachelor’s degree in earth and oceanographic science and mathematics, magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, from Bowdoin College.
Spring 2022 graduates at Vermont Tech from Shelburne included: Ian Ford, Associate of Science in radiologic science; Adam Kuhns, bachelor’s degree, computer software engineering; and Claire Stodola, bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Dennis Ross of Shelburne has graduated from Hartwick College.
Nina Lissarrague graduated from Hamilton College in May. An anthropology major, Lissarrague graduated with departmental honors and completed a thesis titled “Ambivalence in Early Adulthood: How Middle-Class American College Students Navigate Money and Identity in their Aspirations for Independence in a Debt Economy.”
Philo Brown-Gould of Shelburne graduated from Champlain College after the spring 2022 semester.
Hannah Webster of Shelburne graduated cum laude from Bates College. She majored in psychology and minored in history. The daughter of Daniel and Katrina Webster, she is a 2018 graduate of Lake Champlain Waldorf High School.
Ryan Michael of Shelburne has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Information Technology. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.
Connor Rushford, who attends Colgate University, earned the spring 2022 Dean’s Award with Distinction. Rushford is a Middle East & Islamic studies and international relations major from Shelburne and a graduate of Berkshire School.
