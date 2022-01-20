Connor Rushford of Shelburne, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2024, has earned the spring 2021 dean’s award for academic excellence.
Richard Hall of Shelburne, a member of the Class of 2023, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Stonehill College.
The following students from Shelburne were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of Vermont: Sawyer Bottoms, Oscar Ewald, Sabine Foerg, Catherine Gilwee, Petra Kapsalis, Gregory Levine, Lydia Maitland, Mitchell Precourt, Aiden Pricer-Coan, Isabelle Schmitt, Sienna Devoe-Talluto, Grace Caswell, Boaz Pike, Amara Krag, Delaney Miller-Bottoms, Erin O’Donnell, Lars Jensen and Athena Hendrick.
Garrett Gruendling of Shelburne has been named to the Plymouth State University president’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
Southern New Hampshire University named the following Shelburne students to its fall 2021 president’s list: Megan Rogers, Camber Freese and Emily Gagnon.
Shelburne’s Lucas Roberts-Williams, a physics major, made the Clarkson University fall 2021 dean’s list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.