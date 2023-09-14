Whitaker Newton, a second-grade student at Vermont Day School in Shelburne, competed with over 330 students from across the country to attend the Invention Convention U.S. Nationals at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Mich.
He was the first student to represent Vermont at the convention.
Newton created a prototype for the Octo Ocean Vacuum, which is designed to help clean garbage out of the ocean or any body of water.
“Garbage in the ocean is really bad for animals and it can hurt them,” Newton said about the inspiration for his invention.
Prior to attending U.S. Nationals, the second grader competed in local competitions and the regional Northern New England Invention
“We couldn’t be prouder of Whitaker for forging the path to encourage more students from Vermont to participate in inventing as we continue expanding the Young Inventors’ Program throughout Vermont,” Tina White, director for the Young Inventors’ Program and the Northern New England Regional Invention Convention, said.
Founded in 1986 by Dr. Robert H. Rines, the program, a partner of the University of New Hampshire Leitzel Center and an Invention Convention Worldwide affiliated program, hopes to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders by fueling excitement for innovation.
This year, Vermont Day School will partner with the Young Inventors’ Program to grow the program and invention education in Vermont and serve as host for professional development and other resources for Vermont educators and students who want to get involved with invention convention.
Vermont’s Invention Convention Fair will take place at Vermont Day School in Shelburne on Saturday, Feb. 10. Participation in Vermont’s Invention Fair is open to all K-8 students in the state.
Visit vtdayschool.org for more information and registration details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.