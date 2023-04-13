Phineas Wormser of Shelburne made the fall dean’s list at Khoury College.
Miles Bosma of Shelburne was named to Champlain College’s dean’s list for the fall semester.
Olivia Fewell of Shelburne was named to the Champlain College trustees’ list for the Fall 2022 semester.
