The past year has been a very difficult learning experience for Elyse Martin-Smith.
Remote learning has been challenging.
It’s been hard not being able to interact with other students during such a difficult time.
The Champlain Valley Union High School student said senior year would be a tough time anyway, with applying to and deciding about college, but it is even more stressful doing it remotely.
The Champlain Valley School District has a new program to help students — and their families — deal with stress.
Called Inner Explore, it is currently being introduced to schools.
Martin-Smith has not encountered it yet, but she thinks it’s a good idea.
“Mental health support is so important. I think whatever the school can do to support mental health and make it a priority is a step in the right direction,” Martin-Smith said.
The school system has been given a one-and-half-year subscription to Inner Explore, a website with a series of guided mindfulness exercises intended to help students get in touch with their emotions and acknowledge their feelings without being controlled by them.
The Inner Explore subscription is a donation from the Project Hoeppner, which Sue and Joe Hoeppner founded after their son Paul, a Champlain Valley Union High School student, committed suicide in 2018.
“What we’re finding is that kids are saying ‘Help.’ But help is not readily available,” Joe Hoeppner said.
And when kids are heard, he said, it can take a couple of months to get help at a hospital or with a private therapist.
Dealing with stress
Inner Explore helps students from kindergarten through high school deal with stress and focus by spending 5-10 minutes a day practicing mindfulness, Joe Hoeppner said.
As the school district’s director of integrated wellness, Tony Moulton is at the forefront of getting Inner Explore into the schools. The program is right in his wheelhouse since his job involves working on wellness in a holistic way that integrates such things as students’ health education, physical education and activity, nutrition, social emotional learning climate, physical environment, family engagement, community involvement.
Moulton said Inner Explore is a series of guided, non-theistic meditations that are appropriate to the age of any class a teacher is working with.
The teacher can use Inner Explore to settle the class, alleviate friction, relax students about an issue or, he said, “just to set the tone for a really solid lesson.”
Moulton said mindfulness can be meditation, but it’s more than that.
Running, cooking or fishing are activities where a person can practice mindfulness, Moulton said.
“Sometimes it’s called getting into the flow,” he said.
If a student finds a session in school they particularly liked or found helpful, they can practice it at home with their family. Family access to Inner Explore is part of the agreement.
Moulton said research shows mindfulness exercises help grades go up and social problems go down.
“Inner Explorer’s 5 to 10 minute-a-day program is proven to reduce student and teacher stress by 43 percent, boost academic performance by 9-28 percent, decrease behavioral issues by 60 percent and increase attendance,” Lisa Cahill, Inner Explore northeast regional director, said.
Long-term
Hoeppner said the definition of clinical depression is depression that lasts more than two weeks.
The 2019 Vermont Youth Risk Behavior Survey by the Department of Health found 20-30 percent of middle and high school students in the state said they have been depressed for more than two weeks, Hoeppner said.
He said 13 percent of Vermont students have contemplated suicide and 7 percent have attempted it, meaning in an average class of more than 300 students at CVU, more 21 have attempted suicide.
“Our hope is that we can give kids the skills to help them deal with the pressures of life. So, hopefully, nobody has to go through what our family’s gone through,” Hoeppner said.
The Hoeppner’s goal is for Project Hoeppner to donate Inner Explore to all the schools in Chittenden County and eventually to every school in Vermont, he said.
