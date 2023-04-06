Elias Leventhal, a junior at Champlain Valley Union High School, won a gold medal at the 30th Vermont STEM Fair, where students come from around the state to showcase their independent research and have their projects judged by scientists, secondary education faculty, dentists, physicians, nurses, military personnel and retirees, and other individuals from science and engineering professions from across Vermont.
Leventhal was also selected to be the Vermont representative for the International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas May 13-19. This annual science fair is attended by 1,700 students from 70 countries. His project is titled “Investigating the Role of Exitonic Quantum Coherence in the Light-Harvesting Process of Photosynthesis.”
