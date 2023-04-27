Shelburne student wins art, essay writing contest

If the number of entries in the 2023 Growing Works of Art contest is any indication, Vermont students have a deep appreciation for trees, both in their own backyard and local woodlands.
A total of 228 kindergarten through eighth grade students submitted a work of art using any medium and a written story relating to the theme, “Branching Out.” For their entry, students were asked to describe a meaningful experience where they have grown, changed, connected or learned something new because of a tree or trees in their lives.
Shea Bellezza of the Shelburne Community School was this year’s sixth grade winner. Shea was the grade five winner in 2022.
The Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program sponsored the annual contest in partnership with University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. Entries were judged on creativity and originality and how well the student conveyed their story through writing and art. Many of the entries were from schools where the teachers incorporated the contest into their English, art or science curriculum.
The winner in each grade level won a Vermont State Park punch pass and will be featured on “Across the Fence,” the Extension’s weekday farm and home program on WCAX-TV.
Shea Bellezza’s essay
In the past year, I have changed and grown just like the beautiful sugar maple in my backyard.
As the tree has grown leaves and made it through the snow, I have been doing the same. This is the last year of my two years on the Shelburne Community School’s Green team. I have changed, grown, and learned so much in my years on the Green team. I have connected with peers and learned lots from my amazing teachers. When I think about how much I’ve grown, I think about how my favorite tree has grown. As I branch out and try new things, my favorite sugar maple is doing the same.
While I mark my growth in years, the tree marks its growth in seasons. In the spring, the tree is very active and full of energy, and busy producing syrup. In the summer, the leaves are a bright vibrant green because of the chlorophyll that is busy absorbing the sun’s energy. In the fall, the leaves change color into what looks like a beautiful sunset and finally drop to the ground. Lastly, in the winter the tree stays dormant. It sits and waits until the spring when it can start to blossom again. That is my favorite part of my tree, its growth. I know that whenever I’m changing and growing, my tree is with me doing the same. My years on the Green team have been amazing and filled with change, just like my tree.
