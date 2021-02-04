Shelburne Community School is holding kindergarten registration through Feb. 15.
The Champlain Valley School District is asking families to register to provide a more accurate enrollment number for the schools. These enrollment numbers help plan our staffing needs for the upcoming school year.
Contact Patty Spagnolo at pspagnolo@cvsdvt.org to pre-register if your child will turn 5 years old by Sept. 1. Provide the child’s name, date of birth, parent names, address(es), phone number and email addresses. The school will reply with registration information.
