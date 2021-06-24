Anais Dunn Carpentier of Shelburne was named to the president’s list for spring at Western New England University.
Ian Ford of Shelburne was named to Vermont Tech dean’s list for spring.
Leah Boget of Shelburne was named to the College of William & Mary dean’s list for 2021 spring semester.
The following students from Shelburne made the dean’s list for the spring semester at University of Vermont: Jack Bolduc, Sabine Foerg, Craig Hayes, Lars Jensen, Amara Krag, Isabella Magg, Alessandra Magg, Lydia Maitland, Caroline Mcclintock, Richard McClintock, Mackenzie Miller, Elizabeth Myers, Matthew O’Donnell, Erin O’Donnell, Boaz Pike, Kathryn Sammut, Nicole Sampson, Isabelle Schmitt, and Alina Semenovich.
