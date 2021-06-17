Ellery Archer Harkness of Shelburne, graduated with a major in art history and visual arts and a minor in government and legal studies, from Bowdoin College, Brunswick, Maine.
Jaime Vachon of Shelburne, graduated from the University of New Hampshire, in Durham, with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Two Shelburne residents, Georgia Fewell and Harrison Thayer, graduated from Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., this spring. Fewell graduated cum laude.
Leah Boget of Shelburne was named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2021 semester.
Marlee Gunn from Shelburne was named to St. Lawrence University’s dean’s list for spring 2021.
Garrett Gruendling of Shelburne was named to the Plymouth State University president’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
The following students from Shelburne were named to the University of Vermont dean’s list for the spring semester: Jack Bolduc, Sabine Foerg, Craig Hayes, Lars Jensen, Amara Krag, Isabella Magg, Alessandra Magg, Lydia Maitland, Caroline Mcclintock, Richard McClintock, Mackenzie Miller, Elizabeth Myers, Matthew O’Donnell, Erin O’Donnell, Boaz Pike, Kathryn Sammut, Nicole Sampson, Isabelle Schmitt, Alina Semenovich.
Emily Gagnon and Megan Rogers, both of Shelburne, were named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester for the winter term.
The following students from Shelburne recently earned bachelor’s degrees from the University of Vermont, June 9: Zachary Ahern, Hunter Anderson, Shay Brunvand, Elliot Cockayne, Isabel Colquhoun, Andrew Douglas, Eve Hallock, Lucas Herrera-Mindell, Nolan Jimmo, Colin Lach, Kenneth MacKillop, Calvin McClellan, Richard McClintock, cum laude, Ashlie Mercado, Kevin Motia, Elisa Nguyen, Matthew O’Donnell, cum laude, Edwin Owusu, Taylor Pitaniello, Kathryn Sammut, magna cum laude, Nicole Sampson, magna cum laude, Alina Semenovich, Harken Spillane, Caleigh Thompson, Grace Viscito, Samuel Wilkins.
The following Shelburne students graduated from Community College of Vermont, June 11, earning associates degrees: Ryan James Bates, Kyle John Bourgea, Aprile Michelle Dyer, Evan McCord Morse.
Shelburne resident Ryan Peter Keelan of Shelburne received a bachelor’s degree from Connecticut College May 23. He majored in economics.
