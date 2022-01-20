Shelburne Community School opens its kindergarten registration for the 2022-2023 school year starting Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The Champlain Valley School District is asking families to register their kindergartners by Friday, Feb. 18, to get more accurate enrollment numbers. The numbers help officials plan staffing and scheduling needs for the upcoming school year.
Contact Patty Spagnolo at pspagnolo@cvsdvt.org to pre-register your child if they will turn 5 years old by Sept. 1. Parents or guardians will need to provide the child’s name, date of birth, parent’s names, address(es), phone numbers and email addresses, and a recent photo.
On Feb. 1, the school will mail out hardcopy registration packets.
Parents who do not plan to enroll their child at Shelburne Community School is asked to let the school know.
