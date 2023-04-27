Shelburne Community School kids compete at Destination Imagination

On April 1, two teams from Shelburne Community School went to Burlington for a Destination Imagination competition, a student-led creativity and teamwork competition similar to Odyssey of the Mind. The two teams worked on their projects for three months with no adult help or input allowed, except for tool safety.
The Sugar Rush team, comprised of fifth and third graders, did the Thrill Ride engineering challenge, making a rollercoaster for a golf ball, as well as a short skit. This team placed first place in the challenge and won a spirit award for its teamwork.
The Burger Kitties, all in fifth grade, did the Flip the Script fine arts challenge, flipping a common story. In this case, they took a story about a duck seeking grapes at a lemonade stand and added a literary device. The story they created was about a red panda that goes to a grape stand, asking for lemonade. They placed second in their category.
Both Shelburne teams also competed in an instant challenge that must be kept secret until May. Anyone who is interested in participating next year can contact head coach Deb Sigel at scsdestinationimagination@gmail.com.
