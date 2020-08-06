The mystery around school reopening remains.
On Thursday, July 30, the Champlain Valley School District Board held a special meeting to continue with plans, predictions and predicaments.
So far administrators have said: The school system is hard at work deciding how its schools will operate in the fall, the plan is more fluid than solid at this point and school leaders welcome input.
“There was some hurtful stuff out in the community this week,” Champlain Valley Union High School Principal Adam Bunting commented.
At the previous meeting on July 21, Bunting had presented a draft plan illustrating how the high school might reopen with a “hybrid model” where the student population alternates between two days attending in-school instruction and two days of remote learning with Wednesdays remote learning for all students.
Bunting said he was surprised by the response.
“It almost felt like a backlash from people as if it was intended to be set in stone,” he said.
During the past week, students have shared ideas about how the high school should operate, he said, and planning has included all of the surrounding school systems.
“We want to work with anyone. This work is too hard to do alone,” Bunting said.
School Board Member Colleen McKinnon, who is also part of the Vermont School Boards Association, said the organization is still planning and expects to share a model soon.
McKinnon said the Champlain Valley School District board should wait for the state organization’s recommendation.
Champlain Valley School District Board Chair Lynne Jaunich reminded, “At the very beginning we said, ‘Patience not perfection.’”
