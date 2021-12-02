Chief operations officer Jeanne Jensen came to the school board meeting in a mask perfect for delivering a budget report — her mask appeared to be covered in money.
When she took her mask off, she was smiling. Mostly.
Although the budget data for the first quarter looked good, Jensen warned the board at the Champlain Valley School District’s Nov. 16 meeting not to get overly optimistic because the data for her report only covers the period through September.
The school system is $1 million under budget.
“We only have four weeks of actual school,” Jensen said. “So, the data we’re using to forecast — it’s more of an art than a science at this point.”
It’s the first opportunity to plug in salaries and benefits to get a handle on how the budget compares to actual spending, she said.
“Please don’t go off and spend that money,” Jensen told the board, saying the budget doesn’t include things such as the salary for a director of diversity, equity and inclusion since the school system is searching for someone to fill this position. Nor does it include the expenses to search for this position.
The budget surplus is also not totally good news because the district is suffering from a severe staffing shortage, including 24 paraeducators, six custodians and a couple of food service workers.
“That’s just the ones I know about,” Jensen said. “It’s good news that we’re not behind in the budget, that we’re ahead of the budget, but really probably all you should take away at this point is that it looks OK — for now.”
The surplus is also partially due to teachers not being able to take advantage of professional development opportunities for the second year in a row.
“We’re a learning institution. We want them taking advantage of that professional development and they haven’t been able to,” she said.
Mental health for staff
As teachers and support staff leave the profession because of pandemic struggles, the well-being of educators and other school employees who remain on the job is a priority for school officials.
Last spring, principals and educators expressed concern about the mental health and wellness of faculty and staff in the Champlain Valley School District and the district is now looking for ways to help its employees take better care of themselves and relieve stress.
A modicum of good news is that the strain local faculty and staff is experiencing is very similar to what other school districts are experiencing, said Tony Moulton, the district’s director of integrated wellness.
“Wellness is a big term,” Moulton said. “What’s wellness for one person is not necessarily for another.”
Sometimes, a person trying to help another may have a “knee-jerk reaction” and try to problem solve or give reactions based upon their experiences, privileges or resources.
It is important to realize that a person overcome with stress may have other stressors outside staff responsibilities, he said. “Asking what a person needs is very different than making a recommendation without the knowledge of what they have at hand.”
Board chair Angela Arsenault expressed concerns about “the very real possibility that we may lose a high number of educators” and wondered what can be done to help retain the faculty the district does have.
Director of human resources Mark McDermott said keeping staff is a problem in districts across the state.
“That‘s a real concern now. It’s not just anecdotal,” McDermott said. “It’s a societal change.”
There’s not a lot of answers now as to why it’s happening, he said, but the district is working with union leaders and principals, trying confront those issues as they come up.
These pandemic workforce issues are going to be around for years to come, board member Erin Brady said. “We don’t know the full ramifications yet.”
Superintendent Rene Sanchez said the Champlain Valley Superintendents Association is looking at what it can do to not only help staff unfilled positions, but to also help retain teachers and administrators.
“It has been a very taxing year,” he said. The superintendents’ group has been listening to school employees and talking to legislators to advocate for solutions.
“There’s a lot of work still to be done over the next several years,” Sanchez said.
The culture is changing for better or worse, said board member Kelly Bowen. “I actually think it’s for the better. It’s a really messy change. The pandemic has shifted us all out of our comfort boxes.”
Some people are refusing to go back to the way it was. “It’s an amazing time,” Bowen said, “but it’s also overwhelming for institutions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.