The Champlain Valley School District has lost its second director of diversity in 14 months.
Liliana Rodríguez resigned last week, superintendent Rene Sanchez said in the school system’s newsletter, citing COVID.
On July 1, 2020, Rhiannon Kim was hired as the school system’s first director of equity and diversity. Six days later, Kim quit, although both she and then-superintendent Elaine Pinckney confirmed she never signed her contract.
In April 2021, Rodríguez accepted the position of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Champlain Valley School District.
Her first day on the job was July 1.
“COVID continues to change the lives of many across the globe and I am sad to say that my family is no exception. I need to focus on unexpected health concerns and family needs right now,” Rodríguez said in the newsletter.
Several calls to both Rodríguez and Sanchez were not returned.
School board chair Angela Arsenault said it was an unfortunate turn of events, but she wasn’t close enough to the situation to know or say more.
“I’m definitely confident that we’re going to find another wonderful person to bring into the district school system for that position,” Arsenault said.
The hiring of Rodríguez was the result of a nine-month search process, but the newsletter said the school system hopes to hire a new director of diversity, equity and inclusion by January.
Director of digital learning and communication Bonnie Birdsall said that once again the school system will reach out nationally in its search to fill the position.
Rodríguez was previously the vice president of student affairs at the University of Denver.
“I was honored to be chosen for this position, felt so welcomed, and I am sad to leave so abruptly,” said Rodríguez. “I wish you all the best as you choose equity and inclusion every day. These words are verbs, requiring action from all of us.”
