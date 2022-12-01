School leaders

Seven Champlain Valley School District educators recently completed the Snelling Center for Government’s Vermont School Leadership Project.
The district has a long history of encouraging leaders to participate in this 17-month professional development experience, and the 2022 group included 22 Vermont educators.
