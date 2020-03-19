As anyone with children in the Champlain Valley School District surely knows, the schools are closed to students.
Staff are working on the best way to continue teaching remotely.
On Sunday, the school system learned that a Shelburne resident had tested positive for coronavirus or COVID-19.
The Shelburne Community School closed Monday and Tuesday.
A release from the school system said the patient was not a student or member of the SCC staff, but was a person who has connections with the school.
The rest of the CVSD schools were closed Wednesday.
The CVSD held a called meeting on Saturday, March 14, to talk about how this new educational reality would work.
The board meeting was held before the governor’s announcement on Sunday that all state schools were to close.
It was held remotely. Jaunich and Director of Learning and Innovation Jeff Evans were in the district’s central offices in Shelburne but other board members attended remotely.
“We had to gather as a board to be able to reassure the community that we were more than able to be on top of all of the components in closing a school,” said school board Chair Lynne Jaunich.
“The high school is very well set up to do distance learning,” she said.
One of their concerns is making sure that the educational process continues for children from grades pre K-4, for whom online learning may be a problem, and how to deliver education to homes of children with special education needs that may not be able to be met at home.
Students in the pre K-8 schools are being supplied with Chromebooks. They will be ready for grades 3-8 to pick up starting Friday, March 20, along with other materials.
As noted on the school system’s website (cvsd.org), they have released a survey they are asking families to fill out and submit as soon as possible. It is at bit.ly/CVSDRemoteLearning.
The website is being updated with developing news about the system.
“We’re talking about a couple of scenarios,” said Jaunich. “I really hope we can be back in school so the seniors can have their prom and graduation.”
“We’re hoping for the best and preparing for the worst,” she said.
Jaunich shared a perspective that we all could use: “I’m practicing patience not perfection. I trust our team.”