The day before fall began, the Champlain Valley School Board spent a good bit of its meeting talking about summer.
Summer successes.
At least that’s according to presentations at a Sept. 21 meeting, with food service topping the list. More than 40,000 meals were served to district students over 10 weeks.
When that number was reported, chief operations officer Jeanne Jensen said, “I called back to make sure there wasn’t an extra zero.”
The large number of meals happened in large part because of the efforts of the Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg Rotary Club, Jensen said. “We couldn’t have done it without those volunteers who came in and helped us get the food out.”
She said there were lots of facilities and maintenance projects completed, in spite of it being a summer when it was very difficult to get anything done.
The district won a grant to help with internet connectivity for families who qualify for free and reduced lunches. That money could help families pay bills to internet service providers and help the school system provide hotspots with internet access.
The Champlain Valley School District also never provided as much transportation during the summer as it did this year.
“Those folks who usually aren’t working in the summer did the dig in and used their summer to help our kids with food delivery and getting to camps,” Jensen said.
Transportation was provided to the summer programs for students from all four towns in the district — Shelburne, Charlotte, Hinesburg and Williston.
The school system has always offered a summer educational program because it’s required by the state as part of the individualized education plan requirements for special education, said Meagan Roy, director of student support services.
But this year, teacher Devon Morrill said the program served three times as many students as it did during the summer of 2020.
“We had a beautiful year in the numbers of students we were able to serve,” Morrill said.
She said 264 students, or a little more than 10 percent of the school system’s 264 preK-8 kids, attended the program in either the Shelburne or Williston schools. And, the system offered full day care to 90 of those students so their parents could work knowing their children were fully supported.
For the preK-8 summer program, students were invited to attend, having been recommended by education support teams.
At the high school, summer classes were open to all students, though some were referred to the program. Students were referred for a variety of reasons, including assessments, challenges with hybrid learning or troubles with internet access, Roy said.
Learning, accelerated
Principal Adam Bunting said an aim of the Champlain Valley Union High summer program was to move away from the idea of recovery of learning and toward the idea of accelerating learning.
More than 10 percent of CVU’s students attended the school for one to four weeks over the six weeks the summer program ran, teacher Monica Carter said.
Students could choose three areas of concentration from writing dynamics; digital media and design; drawing, painting and sculpture; outdoor sports and recreation; science, technology, engineering and mathematics; and music and movement.
“Our summer program this year did a much better job than anything we’ve done in the past,” Bunting said.
In the past the high school had a summer academy, offering a few courses for credit that students had to pay for. This summer the program was free.
“Many times, while they were excited to participate in the offerings of the teacher, it was also about moving through a curriculum,” Bunting said. “This summer we had a very different experience where both students and teachers were able to engage in different ways.”
Carter said the atmosphere in the high school was “super exciting.”
“Wandering around the building, you could see students in anatomy and physiology dissecting hearts. There were kids in science behind yellow tape analyzing a crime scene,” Carter said. “There were some really cool presentations in the stand and deliver class in the auditorium. There were kids outside playing games.”
Bunting said student feedback showed 67 percent of the students made new friends, 54 percent were able to pursue new interests and 52 percent felt better able to connect with adults because of the experience.
“I came home each day tired and happy and left home each morning excited to embark on another endeavor with you as my guides,” Bunting quoted from a student’s feedback.
