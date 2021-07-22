The Champlain Valley school district free summer meal program continues.
Meals are available to children 18 and younger throughout the summer.
Participants must preorder meals using the links noted below.
Meals are provided on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays either delivered to your home or at the following locations and times:
Shelburne: takeout from 10:30-11 a.m. Shelburne Community School. (bit.ly/ShelburneRemoteMeals)
The menu features a rotating selection that meets all federal nutritional guidelines.
Contact Scott Wagner at (802) 871-6198 with questions or special needs.
