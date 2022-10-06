A homophobic slur levied at Champlain Valley Union field hockey players during a game in Manchester — an incident that students say is all too common not just at opposing games but within their own community — is adding greater weight to the district’s recent equity audit and its work surrounding diversity and inclusion.
The incident occurred during a game at Burr and Burton Academy Sept. 14, where a student watching the game yelled a homophobic slur against one of the CVU players.
District officials said the incident was immediately addressed. The Vermont Principals Association, following a year that saw numerous acts of ugly fan behavior, recently adopted a zero-tolerance policy against such behavior at sporting events, including ejection, forfeiture and the removal of fans from the stands.
After the incident, CVU student and field hockey player Miranda Oppenheimer wrote a letter condemning hate speech and asked her community to address “an environment that condones homophobia, sexism, racism, ableism and many other forms of hate.”
“This community loves to preach inclusivity and acceptance of all backgrounds and identities, but this message is often lost in the halls of our schools as slurs are thrown around like slang, etched into the walls of bathroom stalls and whispered among friends at sporting events, or just screamed loud and proud with no repercussions following,” the letter reads.
“We as a team will not continue to let unnecessary hate seep through the cracks in our schools. We cannot continue to let hurtful actions be praised or condoned. We must hold people accountable for their actions and lack or repercussions is an implicit acceptance of this behavior,” Oppenheimer said.
The incident and the equity audit both mark a watershed moment of sorts for the district, which for years has tried to address diversity, equity and inclusion but only recently has begun take it seriously.
“As students, we can push for change and we can attempt to make change happen,” Oppenheimer said. “But in the end, it’s really their job to make our community more just.”
Rocky start
Less than three months through the 2021 school year, half of the Champlain Valley School District’s diversity, equity and inclusion team had resigned. The district’s diversity, equity and inclusion team had less than a dozen team members and was without a director.
Diversity coaches cited burnout and a lack of support for their work from top district officials. But it appeared to come to a head last year when a former coach, Christina Deeley, told district officials at a November 2021 board meeting that Charlotte Central School officials “attempted to control DEI work, (and) handpick their new DEI coach, circumventing a process that gives access to all faculty and staff.”
“This raised serious concerns for our team. The principal’s subsequent attack of the women of color leading this work was completely unacceptable,” she said at the meeting. “When Superintendent (Rene) Sanchez refused to bring these actions to account or to require an equitable and transparent process in the selection of new coaches, I made the decision to resign.”
Fast forward to Sept. 20 when Sanchez publicly acknowledged the district’s handling of the team’s complaints “caused emotional workplace harm for the DEI coaches.”
“The district, including myself, failed in its role as an arbiter between its employees and administration,” he said. “The CVSD administrators’ actions could be seen as retaliatory toward some of its employees. Due to this regrettable series of events, the district has learned how to better prevent harm that could be perpetrated on students, or employees — particularly those with marginalized identities.”
It was a “fitting” way to begin the night, Sanchez said. School district officials would then hear from team members from Mass Insight, which conducted an equity audit that found that historically marginalized groups — students with individual education plans, students who qualify for free or reduced lunch and nonwhite students — are not achieving comparably high outcomes compared to their peers.
The audit has provided “a foundation” to really begin the district’s work, said Dr. Asma Abunaib, the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion DEI director, who started with the district in June and is the third person to take on the role in two years.
“I have a team, and I have enough time as a full-time director,” she said. “(The district) valued the position, you can feel the leadership is very welcoming to us.”
At CVU, teachers every Wednesday hold an equitable practices team meeting, where more than 50 teachers and staff before the school day discuss equitable practices for the students, principal Adam Bunting said.
“I think there are a lot of ways in which our community members are insulated to experiencing our full community,” he said. “It’s one of the gifts of working in a school because you do get to see everyone. There are times where people are surprised that we have students in some real situations of poverty in our district, and just they aren’t aware of it.”
Bunting, in an email addressing the incident at Manchester, told field hockey players that their “courage has already inspired change, including increased professional development, a new athletic co-curricular policy and plans for class meetings or assemblies to look at the impact of discriminatory language.”
Students want a voice
But for students, the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion work still falls short and has yet to fully include the district’s students in the work.
The district’s Student Justice Alliance, Mass Insight team members said, have been driving the conversation for years. They pushed to raise a Black Lives Matter Flag in 2019 and organized the first districtwide Pride event in 2021.
But “what’s difficult for students is to realize that much of the work the (DEI team) is conducting, we don’t know about,” Zoe Zoller, a CVU student and a member of the student alliance, said.
“We have many student leaders and many activists and sometimes it can feel as if we work harder than maybe the administration does, and we push for more things that they don’t make happen,” Oppenheimer said.
More work should be done in conjunction with faculty and students, Zoller said, and by “putting students in DEI committee meetings as a student voice, not only the change that the students want to see will happen, but also the change that is imperative.”
“I do believe that the DEI team is working hard to solve these problems, but the work is nowhere near done,” Zoller said. “I, among others, believe there isn’t the sense of urgency that is, without a doubt, necessary at this moment but also for the years to come. I think that students at CVU as a whole also believe that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.