From a Redhawk to a blue Wolverine, things don’t show any sign of slowing down for Shelburne’s Phoebe Sarandos.
Sarandos was busy during her four years at Champlain Valley Union High School. It looks like her activity level will stay just as high as she transitions to the University of Michigan in the fall, where one of the Wolverines’ rallying cries is “Go Blue.”
Right now, she’s a political science major-to-be as she prepares for college. She thinks she will choose to get on the pre-law track. She’s also interested in studying criminal justice and economics.
And then there’s art.
Sarandos took third place in the 38th annual Vermont Congressional Art Competition for her watercolor “After School” when she was a junior.
She’s contemplating choosing art as a minor.
Karen Needler, the class of 2020’s advisor, said she appreciated Sarandos’s many “different interests – both in and out of the classroom. She’s a deep thinker and is thoughtful and articulate in her responses. She’s honest and also optimistic and pragmatic. She is a good voice for CVU.”
Among her other interests, Sarandos was involved with CVU’s Refuge Outreach Club.
She spent the last couple of weeks of school collecting cleaning supplies for refuge families. Before that the club collected art supplies so that new Vermont families would have something to do while they were quarantined.
She was a member of the ultimate Frisbee team for her four years of high school, too, including 2017, when Vermont officially declared it a varsity sport.
“Probably one of my best days was when we made the state championship,” Sarandos said.
Even though they lost, it was an inspiring journey for the team. When she joined, she said, she didn’t even know how to throw a Frisbee.
The hopes for the team were better, but the Redhawks were always the underdogs.
“When I joined the team as a freshman, there were eight people on the team. And our goal for the season was to win one game,” she said. “Last year, we had 25 people on the team. And we were winning almost every game.”
What she loves about ultimate Frisbee is what she loves about CVU – they’re inclusive.
“I found CVU to be so much different than the stereotypical high school experience that you see depicted in movies,” Sarandos said.
Instead of separate cliques like popular kids, art kids or jocks, she found a school where “so many different types of people are all friends with each other.”
If she was making a movie about her high school career, she said, she’d probably have a crucial scene in the library, lunchroom or one of the communal areas where everyone is getting up to talk to other people.
Needler said when she thinks of Sarandos she thinks of the student’s growth over her four years at CVU.
Sarandos herself talks about her growth as a student, some of which came when she was a sophomore and found out she had attention deficit disorder. The diagnosis helped her realize why it seemed to take her longer to finish assignments than many other students.
But she doesn’t see it as a problem - in some ways it can be an asset.
“You definitely end up knowing more about yourself as a learner and what works for you,” she said.
Besides helping her appreciate being a student – more than she did in younger years – she thinks it has made her a more thorough artist,
“I pay a lot of attention to detail.”
She finds she pays more attention to her train of thought in studying, too, and that she does lots of planning in her sketchbooks when she’s creating art.
As great as CVU has been, a cornerstone of her high school experience came outside the school. Sarandos has worked at The Spot restaurants in Burlington since after her freshman year.
“Working has definitely been a huge part of developing me into who I am today,” she said.
Her parents have always encouraged her to be financially independent. They’ve taught her to save money. Since she was young, she’s paid for her own clothes and entertainment.
The inclusivity theme continues for her at work, as it does at school and extra curriculars. “The community there is amazing. I have so many friends I’ve made from working there. That’s why I’ve been working there for so long,” she said.
As it likely will at the University of Michigan: “The whole school spirit did play into my decision for sure. There’s a very good feeling of community.”
Her feelings from her visit to the campus were confirmed about a month later when she was in Miami wearing a Michigan sweatshirt and people yelled “Go Blue,” when they drove past.
Sarandos said, “There’s alumni all around the country – and really all around the world. They’re all very welcoming and excited about the school.”
Wonder what she’ll hear when she wears her Redhawk sweatshirt in Ann Arbor …