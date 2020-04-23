Rice Memorial High School announced that Madeline Sawyer has been named valedictorian and Isabelle (Izzy) Magg has been named salutatorian for the Class of 2020.
Both students are residents of Shelburne and graduates of Mater Christi School.
Sawyer is a well-rounded member of the Rice community, actively participating in extracurricular activities and volunteering for community service. Last summer, she was one of 14 students selected to spend six weeks at the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow. She is also a violinist with a seat in the Vermont Youth Orchestra and a license to busk on Church Street in Burlington.
Sawyer is a founding member of the Burlington Chamber Players, a string quartet that volunteers to play at senior living communities and rehabilitation centers. Along with performing, she recruits members, organizes practice sessions and schedules performances.
Salutatorian Magg earned top honors in her class while balancing a rigorous dance schedule as a life-long ballerina with Vermont Ballet Theatre. Her dedication to dance earned her a place at the Bolshoi Ballet Summer Intensive in New York City.
“The discipline gained from the precise choreography, the pressure of performance and the time commitment of dance have certainly helped form the foundation of the tremendous student Isabella has become,” said Rice physics teacher Darren Clas.
Magg also finds time to regularly altar serve with her twin sister, Alessandra, at the 8:30 a.m. Mass at St. Catherine of Siena in Shelburne.
Clas added, “With her academic diligence, devotion to her craft and a kind soul leading the way, she continues to be an inspiration to her peers, our younger students and all of Rice.”