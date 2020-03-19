The following Shelburne residents achieved Honor Roll status at Rice Memorial High School for the second quarter.
First honors went to Alessandra Magg, Isabella Magg, Caleb Matosky, Daniel Maxson, Caroline McClintock, William Noonan, Madeline Sawyer, William Tritt and Catherine Viner.
Second honors went to William Bond, Joseph DuBrul, Mackenzie Miller, Owen Palmer, Nathan Thomas Pouliot, Alexander Preis and Julien Blouin.
Honorable mention went to Ella Byers, Kathryn Craig and Vittoria Pizzagalli.