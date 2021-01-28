When calling Champlain Valley Union High School to ask for school resource officer Matt Collins, you will likely hear he’s not there.
That doesn’t mean he is no longer the school resource officer, though. Both the Champlain Valley School District board and the Shelburne Police Department, the department that supplies the officer.
Shelburne Police Lt. Michael Thomas said the department has asked the school system for Collins to temporarily return to work shifts on the beat to help with staffing shortages on the town’s department.
Collins has been going by the school at random times, but he is not currently there full-time, according to Thomas.
Contacted on Wednesday morning, Collins said he was not supposed to talk to the media.
Thomas said all of his department’s officers are supposed to get prior approval before talking to members of the media. In order to get approval to let Collins talk to the Shelburne News, Thomas said the newspaper needed to talk to chief Aaron Noble — who was out sick. Calls to Noble weren’t returned as of press time.
To keep or not
Thomas said the police department wants to let the school system make its decision about whether to retain the school resource officer position.
“We really want to have someone over at that school and if we pressure them it could threaten the decision,” Thomas said.
The Shelburne Police Department’s staffing shortages are the result of officers’ need to quarantine because of COVID, Thomas said. No officers have tested positive for the coronavirus.
He said the department is interviewing potential officer candidates every day.
School board chair Lynne Jaunich said the issue of whether or not to keep a school resource officer is on the agenda for the board’s meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Police in schools within the district has proven to be a hot-topic lately, with staff, students and more speaking up at public meetings to share their thoughts.
The school board on Jan. 19 passed a budget for next year — as it had initially been presented with spending budgeted at just over $85,285,000 for fiscal year 2021-22.
This calls for a 3.5 percent increase over last year’s budget of $82,399,000, financial officer Jeanne Jensen said.
Jaunich said the school resource officer is not a budget issue because the money is already in the budget: “We have a contract for the school resource officer that runs through the end of June of this year.”
The argument for getting rid of the position, she said, was that a social worker or some other position already in the school could fulfill the responsibilities of a school resource officer.
“It was never a budget issue,” Jaunich said.
Jaunich wouldn’t make a prediction about whether she thought the board would vote to keep the position of a school resource officer. She said she was waiting to hear from the district administration’s recommendations at Tuesday’s meeting.
Superintendent Elaine Pinckney declined to say what the administration’s position on the school resource officer is. She said she wanted to wait to share that recommendation with the school board before making it public.
Jaunich lauded the school district’s decision to keep the part of the tax increase the district can control to 1.5 percent by applying $1.1 million to next year’s budget from the fund balance and was hopeful that the portion of the tax increase the state controls will be lower than the state tax commissioner predicted in December.
“Due to all of the COVID stimulus money that the state has received revenue is looking much better,” Jaunich said.
Jensen said the three primary drivers of the increase to the budget were salaries – up by more than $910,000; health insurance – up by more than $779,000; and special education – up by more than $813,000.
She said the increases to salaries and health insurance are out of the school district’s control because these are negotiated at the state level.
Meagan Roy, director of student support services, said the increase to the special education budget was the result of new students moving into the district.
Jaunich said it was important for voters to realize the ballots won’t be automatically mailed to every registered voter as they were for November’s presidential election. She encouraged everyone to call their town clerk to request a school ballot to be mailed with their town ballot if they are planning to vote by mail-in ballot.
