It would be hard to argue that another graduating high school class has lived through more tumultuous times in U.S. history.
Champlain Valley Union High School’s Class of 2022, having been abruptly sent home in March 2020 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, “saw and still see widespread economic strife and the amplification of crumbling social support systems,” said graduating senior and Hinesburg resident Eva Frazier, and have witnessed an explosion of racial strife and the confrontation with their country’s dark history of racism.
“Just weeks ago, a white nationalist took 10 Black lives in the name of replacement theory, fearing a multiracial America,” she said. Then, while writing her speech, reports of 21 dead in Uvalde, Texas, most schoolchildren, hit her social media feed.
“As a young person, the past two years have been enough to inspire doom, depression and despair,” Frazier said in her speech to her fellow 285 graduates and hundreds of audience members. “When witnessing these events, often through a screen, it is easy to be paralyzed by the bleakness of the world around you — I felt this countless times, distraught by the posts on my Instagram grid and newsfeed.”
“But today, I urge you to resist the despair you feel and move through hope toward action. We must feel and then act alongside our pain,” she said. “So today, I say take the time to recognize the hate around us. But, instead of despair, I like to advocate for action caused by a vote for a stronger future.”
Frazier this year was selected for the U.S. Senate Youth Program, where she worked with Vermont Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, and she is set to attend Harvard University this fall.
She was among Champlain Valley Union High School’s nearly 300 students who on Friday received their high school diplomas dressed in cap and gown in the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gymnasium. Frazier was one of several student speakers, joining Luke Leonard and Sophia Stevens, to address the audience.
“When you walk across the stage today, it’s for you, but it’s not yours alone,” principal Adam Bunting said. “This short walk is for your families, your friends, your mentors, teachers, guardians, siblings — the walk reflects the efforts of your community past and the promise to your communities in the future.”
This year’s graduates were the recipients of dozens of awards: the environmental activism award, the outstanding business student award, the resilience award, and the diligence award, to name just a few.
The ceremony also featured speaker Megan Nick, who won Olympic bronze in aerial skiing in Beijing this winter.
Only seven years ago, Nick was among those graduating from Champlain Valley. She spent her high school years seeing her dream of being an Olympic gymnast come to an end, but then discovered a skill and affinity for aerial skiing.
“Looking back now, I realized that during these formative years of my life, it wasn’t so much about which sport I was best at, or what extracurriculars might fit into the best college — it was about how I challenged myself that made me the athlete and the person I am today,” she said.
“It is important to tell you all that in many ways my story is less about winning the bronze medal and more about the countless failures I endured,” she said. “What mattered most throughout this process was the perseverance and will to become a better version of myself by overcoming the endless crashes, the painful injuries, the long recoveries from surgery and the competitions where I came up short.”
“As long as I have the fortitude to keep trying my best, I can walk away from this chapter as a better person in all aspects of my life, which is something I think we all should be striving toward.”
