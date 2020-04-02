“Good grief,” said Charlie Brown.
Ashley McAvey of Shelburne might say that, too.
And maybe a lot of other folks who’ve noticed that as scary and dangerous as quarantine is, being so close in proximity means they’ve grown closer overall.
Or as Charles Dickens might say: “It’s the best of times. It’s the worst of times. It’s the most boring of times. It’s the most amazingly creative and fun of times.”
“We found out last night that we are here for the rest of the school year,” said McAvey in a phone conversation Friday, March 27. “That’s a huge thought to wrap your head around.”
Yet, in the midst of this inconceivable reality, McAvey is “very grateful.”
The night before, she’d gone downstairs to tell her children Elle and Reid how proud she was of the sacrifices they’ve been making while dealing with school closure.
McAvey said, “My 9-year-old son looked up at me and said, ‘This isn’t sacrifice.’”
Reid has been playing horse with an indoor basketball over FaceTime.
McAvey and her son have taken an online tour of an American Revolutionary War museum.
Elle, 12, and her friends have made cupcakes and pretzels together – from separate kitchens.
They have played online games with each other and with friends. Ashley and her children watched “The Miracle Worker,” and the movie about Helen Keller inspired Elle to learn the American Sign Language alphabet. She’s been sending ASL video messages to her grandmother.
But one of those worst of times situations is that Ashley doesn’t know when she’ll see her parents, who live in Connecticut and are in their 70s, again. In normal times, they see each other at least once a month.
As far as school goes, she said, “Let’s face it – they’re online with their teacher for one hour a day and normally they’re with their teacher for eight hours a day. I like to think that nothing will be lost, but it means parents will have to support what the teachers are trying to do.”
McAvey said she’s impressed with Shelburne Community School.
She shared a letter that Reid’s third grade teacher Adam Giles sent home to parents: “I say to you what I am trying to remind myself. We will all do the best we can and it will be enough. We do not have to be perfect.”
Meanwhile the McAveys find ways to get outside between lessons. Ashley said the three of them went on a 3-mile bike ride the other day and as they passed a house a father and son were playing soccer, sharing time they might not have shared before.
“I don’t want to sound like a Pollyanna,” Ashely said. “I don’t want to sound too cheery, but I just have faith that we’re going to come out of this closer. Our kids will be the same and we’ll be closer.”