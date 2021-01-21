The Champlain Valley School District is accepting applications for a preschool lottery drawing for the 2021-22 school year.
Students who will be at least 3 years old by Sept. 1, who have not enrolled in kindergarten, are eligible for lottery entries.
Applications must be received by Feb. 5. Visit the district’s website for lottery applications.
Selected students’ families will be notified in February.
Those with questions about their children’s development can email Kristin Eisensmith at keisensmith@cvsdvt.org
