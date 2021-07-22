The Vermont Day School pre-K program has achieved four stars from STARS, the state’s quality recognition system for child care, preschool and afterschool programs, the maximum recognition that can be achieved in a program’s first year of operation.
Vermont Day School is an independent, nonprofit elementary and middle school in Shelburne, which launched its pre-K classroom last year. The school follows an emergent curriculum based on observation of children’s own interests and theories and is highly focused on play rather than direct instruction.
