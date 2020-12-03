Students from Vermont Day School in Shelburne have been hard at work planting hope to share with their community.
Throughout the village and at Shelburne Farms, colorful signs with inspirational messages and stories.
The school brings students in pre-K through grade 8 together three times a year to collaborate on a project, a week at a time, called Create, Learn, Innovate and Celebrate.
For their fall installment they create a walkway filled with hopeful messaging around the school campus, along with a story walk for the public.
“Vermont Day School students hope that their positive messages spread to as many people in the community as possible during this time when they are needed most.” They were scheduled to be on display through the end of November.
