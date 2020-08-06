If it had not been for a lousy snow season, Elaine Pinckney might never have been superintendent of the Champlain Valley School District. In fact, she might not have worked in education at all.
Now after 15 years as the district’s superintendent, she plans to retire next year.
Pinckney graduated from the University of Vermont in the early 1970s with her bachelor’s in history.
She had been waitressing while she was going to the UVM. She thought she might spend the next winter at The Balsams ski resort in New Hampshire, waiting tables and doing a lot of skiing.
But there was hardly any snow for skiing and even less work.
“There was really no way to make a living doing that, so I put in my name to substitute in the local schools,” Pinckney said.
Requests for her to substitute in her hometown of Canaan came rolling in.
“I substituted everything,” she said. High school chemistry, Latin, junior high social studies.
Pinckney was doing a six-week stint for a first-through-third grade teacher on maternity leave and the education bug bit her.
“I fell in love with it. I was like, ‘Oh my word!’ I had no idea that this could be education,” she said.
Pinckney went to a very structured Catholic elementary school where the students sat in rows, only spoke when spoken to and answered questions – a stark difference from exploratory, discovery-based learning.
A calling comes … calling
When she was offered a full-time job teaching at Canaan Elementary School, her career course was set.
“I feel like one of the luckiest people in the world, to have come to education through the backdoor actually and found my calling. This is what I really am passionate about, care about and have loved,” Pinckney said.
After five years at the elementary school she went into administration, as the Essex Supervisory Union bilingual director for two years. Then she became the principal at Morristown Elementary School (1980-85). During that time she got married, started a family and decided she wanted to go back to the classroom to have more time for her two sons.
Pinckney said her experience as a teacher, an administrator and then a teacher again gave her a unique perspective.
After teaching third and sixth grades and working as enrichment coordinator at Stowe Middle School (1985-94), she became principal of Stowe Middle School, and held that role for four years (1994-98).
When the Stowe schools were hit hard by Act 60, passed in hopes of making a more equitable sharing of tax money between higher and lower income school systems in the state, Pinckney was faced with the prospect of being a part-time principal and a part-time teacher.
“I really decided I couldn’t do halftime work because I would be working full time in both those jobs, or I would be disappointing myself in each job,” she said.
From there, Pinckney landed in Williston as the lead principal of Allen Brook School and Williston Central School (1998-2003). After six years she became the Deputy Commissioner of Education for Vermont (2003-06).
Then, 14 years ago, she became Superintendent of the Champlain Valley School District.
School Board Chair Lynne Jaunich said the school district is much stronger because of Pinckney’s leadership and vision. In particular, she is impressed by how Pinckney anticipated the state’s mandate of school consolidation.
“She started setting the systems up and seeing the benefits before the state said we had to consolidate,” Jaunich said. “It wasn’t Act 46; it was her vision.”
Jaunich said consolidation was so much easier for the Champlain Valley School District because of the groundwork Pinckney laid.
Director of Digital Learning and Communication Bonnie Birdsall has worked with the superintendent as an administrator in the Champlain Valley School District – and was a teacher when Pinckney was principal of the Williston schools.
She has found Pinckney to be “an amazing leader, listener, a supportive and forward thinker open to new ideas who encourages people to think outside the box and try new ideas.”
“I don’t feel like I’m working for her; I feel like I’m working with her,” Birdsall said.
A rough one
Pinckney admitted the past year has been contentious. Controversy reared up over a video the administration put together responding to Black Lives Matter protests. The pandemic has been a stressful across the school system for students, teachers, administrators and the superintendent.
But Pinckney said current issues have nothing to do with her decision to retire.
She’s known for around five years that the day was coming when it would be time to say, “Now is the time.”
Pinckney said she completely agrees with the criticism of the video. “It was tone deaf. We didn’t mean for it to be tone deaf. We came to if from a really good place.”
However, she said, those involved did it too fast and they did not stop to critique what they were doing.
“We accept the criticism. We, in no way are defensive about it. We just learn from it and it’s unfortunate because I don’t know that you can ever take that back either,” Pinckney said.
Best and worst days
She said her worst day of teaching came in her earlier years of teaching, when a father from her school community shot his son and then himself.
Pinckney and another teacher had around 70 students. “It was on us to do the social, emotional work.”
In those days there was no counselor at the elementary school nor the social agencies we have today.
As far as her favorite memories, she has a “kazillion” of those.
Every first day of school, she visits every classroom in the district.
“It’s an incredibly busy day. I’m exhausted at the end of it, but I love it. This energy on the first day of school is so positive,” Pinckney said.
One year at Hinesburg Community School, after she gave her welcome talk to a first grade class, a student raised his hand and said, “I think you took those words.”
The student said he had heard someone on a children’s program that morning saying the very same thing the superintendent had said about the first day of school.
Pinckney said she and the teacher had to look away from each to keep from bursting out laughing because the child was basically calling her out for plagiarism.
“Those are the kind of moments that just fill your heart.”
