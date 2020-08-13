Erica Caloiero, of Shelburne, has chosen the hybrid model for her daughter Lilia, a rising third grader at Shelburne Community School.
The student will attend school part-time and learn from home part-time.
“I’m as comfortable as I can be in a pandemic. I’m very happy with the level of communication from the school system. I really feel that kids need to be with other kids,” Caloiero said.
A survey asking parents if they want their children to attend a hybrid model or a full-time remote learning when school starts Sept. 8 was posed after town hall meetings with each of the schools in the district between Aug. 6 and 11.
That survey was due back on Wednesday, Aug. 12. The results were not available before press time.
The answer of what parents want for their kids amid a pandemic will determine how many teachers the schools will need for each model.
Another big question mark: How many teachers will want to return to in-class instruction and how many will prefer to teach remotely.
Superintendent Elaine Pinckney said they don’t know.
“It may work out perfectly,” Pinckney said. There is the chance the number of students choosing the hybrid instruction and those choosing fully remote instruction will match the number of teachers wanting to teach by each method.
“Changes happen every day. It’s challenging and frustrating. We can spend a lot of time working on the system and then it changes due to guidance from the state or the health department,” she said.
A hybrid education
The hybrid learning model combines two days of in-school instruction with students sorted alphabetically. Those whose last names begin with the letters A-K will attend on Mondays and Tuesdays, getting remote instruction on Thursdays and Fridays. Students beginning L-Z will do the opposite.
All students will have remote learning on Wednesdays.
Contrary to what had been reported earlier, the high school will also alternate Mondays and Tuesdays with Thursdays and Fridays – instead of Mondays and Thursdays with Tuesdays and Fridays.
Students whose parents choose the fully remote model will get all their instruction online five days a week.
Pre-K students will have full-time, in-school instruction. Pinckney said if all of their classes were as small as Pre-K all students would be able to return Sept. 8.
The alternating schedule for in-school instruction in the higher grades makes class sizes small enough to maintain social distancing.
Through the hybrid model, an average of 10-12 students in a classroom together, Hinesburg Community School Principal John Pontious said.
Importance of being in school
Last spring was hard because students were never in school, Pontious said.
“The longer they were at home it was almost like the further away from us they became,” he said. Having the students in school two days a week is “huge.”
Fully remote students will still have special education, access to co-curricular activities like sports and clubs and be eligible to receive school meals
Janet Franz, from Shelburne, said she was choosing the hybrid model after she asked both of her sons and they both wanted that.
Her son Adam is a rising senior at Champlain Valley Union High School. “He is especially happy to be able to have a senior year. It won’t be normal, but they’ll be having somewhat of a normal senior experience.”
It’s been particularly hard for her son Zac, a rising seventh grader at Shelburne Community School, to not be around others his age.
“Middle school is tough anyway. They learn so much from being around others. There are important skills that happen around 10 to 14 years of age,” Franz said.
