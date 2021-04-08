After narrowing the field of candidates to two finalists for the Champlain Valley School District’s new superintendent, the school board deliberated but did not reach a decision Tuesday night.
The board ended a more than four-hour executive session by announcing shortly before 11 p.m. that it needed more information to make the choice.
“We will not have a vote on the motion tonight. We’ll have additional information as it becomes available and try to keep the community informed,” board member Russ Caffry said when the board returned to open meeting.
Superintendent Elaine Pinckney announced her retirement last July. The school district has searched for her replacement with the goal of having a new leader in place by July 1.
“It was a nationwide search. It turned up people from 12 different states,” Mark McDermott, district director of human resources, personnel, policy and legal services, said.
McDermott said the group of 16 candidates, from which the finalists were chosen, came from as far away as Texas and Indiana.
In a conversation before Tuesday’s board meeting, Pinckney said the last day of her contract is June 30 and she has not had conversations about staying longer to help with the transition.
She hasn’t thought about what she’ll be doing in retirement.
“It’s such a busy year this has been. I haven’t had time to really think it through,” Pinckney said.
