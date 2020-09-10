On Friday, Sept. 4, Vermont Day School held a small, socially distanced, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to commemorate the opening of their new school building and to celebrate the beginning of the new school year.
The school, located near Route 7 in Shelburne, had nearly outgrown its current space and built a 7,000 square foot addition to accommodate new classrooms, a dedicated space for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), and a community gathering space.
Designed by TruexCullens and constructed by Wright and Morrissey, the building project began, before the pandemic, in the late fall of 2019. It was finished just in time for the school to open for full time, in person learning this fall.
Founded in 2015, Vermont Day School is an independent, non-profit school that prepares Pre-K-8 students to be passionate learners, creative thinkers, effective collaborators and responsible global citizens in the 21st century. To learn more visit vtdayschool.org.
