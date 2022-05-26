Gerald “Gary” Marckres has been appointed chief operations officer for the Champlain Valley School District.
He replaces Jeanne Jensen, who is stepping down to work on special projects for the district. Marckres starts his new job July 1.
Mackres was director of operations and financial management for four years in the South Burlington School District. He also chaired the Grand Isle School/Champlain Islands School District’s board of directors for many years.
Gary served in the Army National Guard and was Command Sergeant Major, commandant of the Regional Training Institute, and operations lead.
“The assignments as commandant of a regional training and education institute closely correlate to a superintendent role in a public setting. The financial management, accreditation, security, facilities management, food service and staffing responsibility provided the direct experience which earned me the position I currently hold,” he said.
He graduated from Post University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
The district’s chief operations officer oversees areas not directly related to academics, including transportation, facilities and grounds, food service, technology, human resources and finance.
“I am looking forward to getting to know and work with CVSD’s dedicated staff and hope that we can continue to advance the work that Jeanne Jensen and her team did so well over the past several years,” he said.
••••
Director of diversity, equity and inclusion
Dr. Asma Ali Abunaib has been named the school districts’ director of diversity, equity and inclusion.
She starts June 1.
“Dr. Abunaib’s knowledge and experience will enable the district to not only continue our diversity, equity and inclusion journey but also further it at a more rapid pace. With our other directors, she will help us increase inclusivity and equity within our schools,” said superintendent Rene Sanchez in a press release.
Abunaib received a bachelor’s degree from Gezira University, Sudan, and a higher diploma concentrating in peace and development studies from Juba University, Khartoum, South Sudan. After that, she earned a master’s from the Intercultural Service Leadership and Management School for International Training Graduate Institute in Brattleboro, and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Vermont.
Most recently, Abunaib was project manager for the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity and a senior advisor for Three Stones International, a Rwandan-based non-profit.
“I am looking forward to learning from and sharing my knowledge and experience with each one of you,” Abunaib said.
She will collaborate with the directors of learning and innovation and student support services to coordinate and oversee the diversity, equity and inclusion work in the district, and will lead and offer support to schools and central departments in the implementation of district equity and diversity initiatives aligned with school policy.
Additionally, Abunaib is responsible for planning, developing and delivering equity and diversity-focused professional learning experiences for district employees, providing personalized leadership support to administrators to advance equity and diversity initiatives. The leader will also assess, interrupt and remediate opportunity gaps and the predictability of student achievement outcomes based on social and cultural factors while engaging the broader community in furthering the district’s equity policy.
Community member Meredith Kinsel-Ziter, who was on the interview committee, said, “As a parent, I feel honored that a woman with the education and experience Dr. Abunaib has built over her life will be filling this role. From her academic achievements to her work with global refugee populations to her contributions here in our own community, she embodies the spirit and values of the school district.”
••••
Director of early education
Erin Gagne is the Champlain Valley School District’s new director of early education. She begins her new job July 1.
The position is a critical component of the district’s early education efforts. The director oversees all aspects of early childhood education, including early childhood special education, Act 166/Universal PreK — and managing the district’s 50 community based PreK programs partnerships — and coordinating 0-3 services for young children with special education.
Gagne graduated from Rivier College with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, special education and human development. She earned her Master of Education in intensive special education from the University of Vermont. She has almost completed a certificate of advanced graduate studies in educational leadership from Saint Michael’s College.
She joined Champlain Valley last August as an intensive needs special educator and an early education intensive needs coach. Prior to that, she was an early childhood special educator and intensive needs special educator in the Missisquoi Valley School District in Swanton.
••••
Behavior systems director
Evan Sivo has been appointed behavior systems director for the district and begins his work July 1.
Sivo will oversee the Champlain Valley School District ATLAS program, a highly specialized special education program for students with social-emotional disabilities, as well as working with district leaders in the development of systems of support for students who struggle with social-emotional learning.
He graduated from Saint Michael’s College with a bachelor’s degree in history and a Master of Education degree in special education. He earned a post-graduate certificate of study in the Florida Institute of Technology’s Behavior Analysis Graduate Certificate program.
Sivo joined the district six years ago as a special educator at the Hinesburg Community School. He moved into the role of ATLAS program coordinator and behavior specialist in 2019.
Earlier he worked with the Howard Center as a behavior interventionist, a teacher interventionist, and a classroom teacher at the Baird School.
“The committee was most impressed with Evan’s firm commitment to ensuring that our classrooms are accessible to all learners. We are excited for him to take on this new leadership role,” said Meagan Roy, director of student support services.
••••
Shelburne Community School co-principal
Shelburne Community School has picked Brett Cluff as co-principal for grades five through eight to jointly lead the school with Alison Celmer.
He replaces Scott Sivo, and will assume his leadership duties July 1.
“I’m excited to welcome Brett back to the district,” said Celmer, who will lead kids in preK through grade four. “As someone who received his education through our school system at Charlotte Central School and Champlain Valley Union High School, he brings a unique perspective to the district from being a student to becoming a leader. Brett also brings a new perspective to our district based on his previous experiences in different educational settings outside of Vermont. He is calm, consistent, and a great listener who values kindness, collaboration and flexibility aligning well with my values of kindness, belonging and growth.”
Recenlty, Cluff served as an assistant principal and senior instructional coach in the New York City public schools. He also taught fifth grade in New York and most recently, sixth grade math and science in Essex Junction.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College, a master’s degree in teaching from Pace University, and a Master of Arts in education policy and social analysis from Teachers College at Columbia University.
He is originally from Charlotte.
“As a graduate of CVSD schools and parent of soon-to-be Shelburne Commuinty School students, I am thrilled to be joining the community as co-principal. It is an honor to have been selected, and I look forward to working in partnership with all students, here at SCS over the years.”
••••
Director of special education
Shelburne Community School also has a new director of special education. Emily Cogan starts July 1.
Cogan graduated from Saint Michael’s College with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy, and a Master of Education degree in special education.
Previously she was special education coordinator for the Burlington School District and a special educator at BFA Fairfax in the Franklin West Supervisory Union for many years.
Since 2014, she was a Chinese cultural exchange program teacher and student service coordinator with BFA’s partnership with Spiral International, before the program was canceled due to COVID-19. She was also an accessibility coach and special educator in other schools in northern Vermont.
“I am so excited to join the Shelburne and Champlain Valley community. I am passionate about supporting Vermont’s educators, students and families. I know we have a lot of great work to continue, and I look forward to joining this fabulous team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.