Shelburne Craft School recently created a multicultural art class to talk about the importance of a diversified community.
The class addresses different religions from around the world, equality and inclusion, world politics and conflicts, sexual orientations and individual choices, and learning how to use your voice to be heard.
Some of the students made a large mural painting to reflect what they had learned about equity and inclusion, said Misoo Bang, equity and inclusion art program director at the school.
Students who participated in the mural project, ages 8 to 12, from left, Charlotte Hoffman, Greta Noelle Ketterling, Coco Healey, André Ulmer, Hadleigh James, Samantha Heins, Felix Haskins and Finn Bibleheimer.
The project’s mission is to help children, while utilizing art and discussion to build tolerance, promote inclusion of all races, cultures and sexual orientations. The project promotes interaction and support between groups typically underserved in arts’ communities by sharing creative practice and dialogue.
