Meredith Gordon has been crafty, finding new ways of entertaining and educating her two children from their Shelburne home.
“I’m really thankful for Pinterest and sites like that with age-appropriate crafts,” she said.
Thursday was windy, so they looked up wind toys on the internet and ended up making a windsock from an old milk jug with a strip of fabric for a tail.
“The school has been absolutely phenomenal. Most of the parents weren’t expecting to be homeschool parents and the school has been sort of a life buoy,” Gordon said.
Five-year-old daughter Wren’s preschool has helped keeping their students’ development afloat by posting a video each day for them to watch.
The transition to homeschooling may have been a bit easier for the Gordon family. Meredith has been a stay-at-home mom since her son Henry was born seven years ago. Dad Andy Gordon is a marketing manager for a travel company.
Andy has been working on virtual tours for National Geographic, something he can do from home.
For a trip while saying socially distanced, check out what he’s been doing at expeditions.com/destinations/virtual. The site features short videos from around the world and daily activities following a theme, like sunsets, so families can submit photos of their own.
“There are so many resources at our fingertips. I’m thankful that this is happening now when we have so many resources,” Meredith said.
She’s been looking for games her kids can play online, too. A virtual game of Simon says – Meredith says – was a hit.
On Friday, both of her kids had playdates over Zoom.
An advantage of the time at home is that Andy and Meredith Gordon have had more opportunity to play ukulele.
They gave each other ukuleles for their anniversary.
“We wanted to try something that neither of us knew how to do instead of watching the TV and falling asleep,” Meredith said.
They songs they’ve learned to play have ranged from country to folk. “Anything we think would sound cool we try it out,” she said.
They’ve developed a repertoire that includes standards from Billie Holiday, Bob Dylan and a lot of old country music like Hank Williams.
Another thing has helped Meredith Gordon enjoy quarantine with kids is that she discovered she has an ace hiding up her sleeve – housework: “I showed them how to wash dishes. Things are getting better since they’ve gotten an idea of what I do around the house.”