Tim Trevithick is the new co-principal at Hinesburg Community School. He will lead grades five through eight.
Principal John Pontius is retiring at the end of the school year. Trevithick starts July 1.
Trevithick’s recent roles include assistant principal at Enosburg Falls High School, student assistance program counselor at Champlain Valley Union High School, and health educator and student assistance counselor at Rice Memorial High School.
“Through the years I have visited Hinesburg Community School for a multitude of events, both personally and professionally,” he said. “With every visit to the school, I feel a sense of being at home. To me, this feeling is a testament of the community’s care and investment. It is both solid and enduring. I feel grateful for the opportunity to work with creative and dedicated educators as we partner with families and community members to help our kids thrive.”
Trevithick has a bachelor’s degree from Keene State College, a master’s degree in counseling from Johnson State College, and is working toward his school leadership and principal license at Saint Michael’s College.
Co-principal Suzan Locke, who oversees kindergarten through grade four at the school, said she is eager to work with Trevithick.
“As an enthusiastic, compassionate and hardworking educator who understands the needs of students, Tim will be an excellent addition to the Hinesburg Community School community. These qualities, combined with his collaborative approach, will ensure that Hinesburg students continue to receive a high-quality education in the years to come,” she said.
