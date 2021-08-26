Monday, Aug. 30, will not just be a historic day for Champlain Valley Union High School, it will also be an emotional day.
Principal Adam Bunting said the day will be significant: “I’m sure it will bring a host of emotions for people from elation to anxiety.”
When students gather that day, it will be the first time all the students will be in the school together in almost 18 months, since the school shutdown for the pandemic in early March 2020.
Champlain Valley Union, like all schools in Vermont, closed and went to remote learning.
This fall, however, kids will be back in the classroom five days a week, albeit with masks on, at least initially.
Eventually last year, the school split classes into alternating days of in-school and at-home, remote learning to make it easier to socially distance the student body left in the building at any time.
Some students have been in the school already this week. Freshmen attended school for half a day Wednesday, Aug. 25. Thursday saw a half a day for freshmen, sophomores, new and international students, while Friday juniors and seniors spent a half day in school.
Bunting said he feels students are more enthusiastic about going to school than before the pandemic.
The quarantine gave students an “energy of connecting in person and really getting to know each other,” a gratitude, patience, resilience, resolve and an appreciation for the broader community, he said.
At the school board meeting Aug. 17, superintendent Rene Sanchez gave a presentation on the reopening of the schools and said the school system is using “a Swiss cheese” approach — or multiple layers of strategies including vaccinations, masks, handwashing, staying home when sick, and ventilation and air filtration so any hole in one strategy is covered by other strategies.
All students will be masked in all the schools, Sanchez said.
Masks will be required on the school bus or any sort of school transportation, he said, and the school system is encouraging rolling down windows in school vehicles and sitting as far apart as possible.
All the schools have been evaluated by heating, ventilation and air conditioning professionals to make sure they are working at peak efficiency, and filters have been upgraded.
Sanchez said heating, ventilation and air conditioning improvements have been made to Charlotte Central School, Hinesburg Community School’s 7th and 8th grade wing and the Shelburne Community School.
Large group gatherings will be avoided whenever possible with virtual assemblies recommended, particularly for elementary schools.
Students in K-8 schools will eat in the cafeteria by class, so it’s easier to contact trace, if that’s needed, he said.
“The big piece for us is can we contact trace?” Sanchez said.
This question will be taken into consideration for how classrooms, field trips and activities are designed.
“We’re going to make sure we have a pretty good idea of who is near who,” he said.
The high school cafeteria will be open to students. “Older teens proved to be reliable reporters of their close contacts at lunch last year and most are vaccinated,” Sanchez said.
Bunting said last year he anticipated masking compliance as being a tough issue, but “our students were so thoughtful.”
He said there was almost no need to remind students to put on or even pull up their masks except “for the occasional reminder of ‘Hey, bring your mask up when you’re in-between bites of food.’”
Physical education and music classes and performances will be outside as much as possible, Sanchez said.
Vocal students will be required to wear masks provided by the school for that purpose and students playing wind instruments will wear slitted masks and bell covers.
Bunting said he’s working on getting as much teaching as possible in tents again this year, although it is a costly strategy.
The high school has folding chairs ready to go again for outdoor instruction.
All volunteers will have to have proof of vaccination and wear masks. Visitors will be allowed for educational purposes, but no social visits for the time being, Sanchez said.
“We’re trying to make sure we stay open and that we’re able to offer students access to the schools five days a week of in-person learning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.