The following students at Northern Vermont University in Vermont were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester: Lindsay Andersen of Shelburne.
Eliza Cadwell, a Lasell University student from Shelburne presented at the university’s spring symposium research showcase, “The Invention of Now.”
The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at the University of New England: Shelburne, Sophie Ireland.
Caroline Pastore of Shelburne has been named to Purchase College’s dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. She is studying theatre design and technology.
