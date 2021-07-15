Saint Michael’s College graduate men’s basketball player and recent graduate Walker Storey of Shelburne and a graduate of Champlain Valley Union High School was recently inducted into the Delta Epsilon Sigma (National Catholic Honor Society) and Sigma Beta Delta, (business, management and administration).

