Kyle Bergeron of Shelburne was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Tufts University.
Nicolas Blackwell of Shelburne graduated summa cum laude this spring from Tufts University with a bachelor’s degree in music, sound and culture.
David Thrailkill of Shelburne was named to the 2021 spring dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. The freshman is enrolled in the college of biological sciences.
The following students from Shelburne have been named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the winter semester ending in May: Evan Koch, son of James L. Koch and Gail Koch, is a 2019 graduate of Brattleboro Union High School. He is majoring in neuroscience and minoring in chemistry at Bates; Hannah Webster, daughter of Daniel A. Webster and Katrina R. Webster, is a 2018 graduate of Lake Champlain Waldorf High School. She is majoring in psychology and minoring in history; Mia Brumsted, daughter of James Brumsted and Maria McClellan, is a 2020 graduate of Champlain Valley Union High School; and Abigail Harkness, daughter of Jeffrey Harkness and Sharon Harkness, is a 2020 graduate of Champlain Valley Union High School.
Thomas Daley of Shelburne has been named to the dean’s list at Bowdoin College for the third consecutive year. He is a rising senior majoring in earth and oceanographic science and mathematics.
