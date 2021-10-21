Camber Freese of Shelburne has been named to the president’s list for the summer semester at Southern New Hampshire University.
St. Lawrence University welcomed Mackenzie G. Marcus of Shelburne as a member of the Class of 2025. Marcus attended Champlain Valley Union High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.