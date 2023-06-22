The prevailing message to the Champlain Valley Union graduating Class of 2023 was simple: When the going gets tough, find the chocolate chips.
On a day that was full of many firsts, the 350 graduating seniors and those who filled the benches in the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gymnasium saw happy tears, reminiscent words and, of course, ringing cowbells and flying chocolate as each senior speaker showcased the unique personalities of the graduating class.
Welcoming words shared by Anna MacFaden reminded those preparing to walk the stage of those who were there during their first steps, their first time hitting a home run or scoring the game-winning basket, and even those moments spent crying doing math homework at the kitchen table.
“Every outdoor sports game I’ve attended since the ninth grade, I’ve sat in the crowd and rang this bell,” MacFaden said as she held a white cowbell in the air. “But the original people ringing the bell for us are the people filling the stands: families, parents, guardians, siblings, friends, new and old.”
Senior speaker Anders Erickson, on the other hand, playfully chucked handfuls of Hershey’s kisses at his fellow classmates as he urged them to find joy in the little things and the good moments in times where it might seem impossible — a task he calls “finding the little chocolate chips.”
“Sometimes it feels like there’s no way to end the doom and gloom and discord, but there are always chocolate chips to find in the deepest cracks at the back of the closet where you least expect it. They’re always there,” he said. “For example, when my car runs out of gas, and I’ve got to make a detour to the gas station this just means I’ve just got more time to look at nature and listen to the music: chocolate chip. When my job screwed up my hours and I had more time to sit at home and be creative: chocolate chip.”
Senior speaker Ananya Rohatgi told those assembled that she really began to appreciate Champlain Valley Union the most when it wasn’t with her, recounting the semester last year she spent in Washington, D.C.
“While there were plenty of memorable things that I thought to write this speech about, like when Mitch McConnell winked at me right before the John Lewis Voting Rights Act failed, the most important and applicable moment was when I got a concussion on my second day on the job from a 64-ounce Hydroflask falling on the back of my head,” she said.
“As I was sitting in an empty room, on the verge of being kicked out by a water bottle, it didn’t matter whether or not I deserved it. My grades didn’t matter. My extracurriculars didn’t matter. A lot of the things that we’ve believed to find our worth and success as students didn’t matter, because I learned that when there’s an obstacle in the path you set for yourself, there’s only one thing that truly matters: how you recover from that setback.”
The class picked Advanced Placement economics and social studies teacher, social justice club leader and assistant soccer coach Christopher Smith as its keynote speaker, who himself is graduating as he leaves his CVU teaching career of 15 years.
“In order to achieve happiness, I think you have to place two items in your life: passion and purpose,” he said. “I want to thank you for showing me that the younger generation can and will make the world a better place. Thank you for bringing meaning and purpose to my time here at CVU. I am truly honored to be graduating with you today.”
The speech concluded with a more than 30-second standing ovation from the class, displaying their infinite thanks to Smith through claps and whistles.
Throughout the entirety of the two-hour ceremony, excitement for the future filled the air of the gymnasium and principal Adam Bunting reminded graduates that this day was only just the beginning.
“Each diploma means something different to the person who earns it,” he said. “It is a representation of your story. When you walk across the stage today, it is for you. But it is not yours alone. The short walk is for your families, your guardians, your friends, your mentors, your teachers, your siblings, and even for those who challenged you and helped you grow.”
