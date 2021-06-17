In the first of several profoundly appropriate performances scattered through Champlain Valley Union High School’s graduation, five young people on the cusp of adulthood stood on a stage in a field at the Champlain Valley Fairgrounds in Essex and sang, “Imagine all the people sharing all the world. You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one.”
As Duncan Campbell, Ray Lindsley, Abigail Lord, Alissa Miner and Maya Phelan sang John Lennon’s “Imagine,” a cappella, the more than 600 people gathered for the school’s graduation appeared to share their optimism that someday the world will live as one.
After coming through more than a year and half separated from meeting as a class and all the other misfortune caused by a global pandemic, graduates seemed convinced they could tackle more mundane post-graduation obstacles with aplomb.
But on this afternoon the aplomb came mixed with heaping helpings of chill bumps and inspirational shivers.
On Friday afternoon, June 11, 359 students from the Class of 2021 graduated.
Walking through the crowd before the ceremony began and asking what the previous four years had been like, a number of the graduates’ knee-jerk reaction was one word — crazy.
When asked if that summed up their whole high school career, most pointed to just the last 18 months.
As Jake Shayne said, his class’s high school career could be divided up into “COVID and not-COVID.”
In spite of the pandemic, Shayne said, “The best thing that I’ve gotten out of high school is meeting new people, meeting a lot of friends.”
Prior to the commencement, Ethan Lisle and Magner Amsbary practiced the original poem they would recite during the ceremony. Lisle and Amsbary agreed that before the coronavirus shutdown, their high school experience had been pretty normal.
Lisle was excited to read their poem, but he was mostly soaring from the thrill of winning the state tennis championship with his team the night before.
As he waited for graduation to kick off, Deng Dau said the most important thing in his high school career was “getting into the top prep school on my list.”
He’s headed to Phillips Exeter Academy, where he’ll study business and play basketball.
Deep breaths
Principal Adam Bunting began the ceremony by leading those gathered in a deep breath. As the graduates, their families, their friends and school staff exhaled, Bunting said, “Feel the COVID stress flowing away.”
Bunting introduced himself as “the principal of the finest high school in the universe — also known as Champlain Valley Union High School.”
“More than any graduation that I’ve ever been a part of, this graduation 2021 is about you,” Bunting said. He told the graduates the commencement was about their perseverance, strength, willingness to ask for help and generosity of spirit.
After Bunting’s introductory remarks, Miner sang the national anthem, followed by Phelan reprising “True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper, which she had sung solo for the whole school during her freshman year.
In her welcoming remarks, Courtney McDermott told her fellow graduates, “You are more than ready for whatever comes next. I hope you do it with conviction and passion. I’m proud to call you all my friends and classmates.”
“What I have been incredibly lucky in learning from you is about a value system in which we recognize that our small actions create change in the lives of those around us and to have autonomy over the resounding effects of our actions — that is power,” said Lena Ashooh, the first of the senior graduation speakers said. “At CVU I see that power every day.”
In his remarks, the second senior speaker, Damon Ross, said not everyone knew that he had lost his home during eighth grade.
“I went from hotels to campsites with my mom,” Ross said. “I was lucky to be at CVU where I could have support and a surrounding system of teachers and friends there for me.”
During the fifth and sixth grades he experienced food insecurity, where sometimes there was only rice in the house. Ross said he mentioned this just to point out that everyone will experience great adversity during their lives, but whatever challenges graduates face, they “will be able to persevere and get through it.”
Champlain Valley’s guest speaker was Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.
Greenfield talked about all of the colleges that his partner Ben Cohen dropped out of, of his being rejected from medical school multiple times and the many dead ends they traveled on the path to founding the world-famous ice cream company.
“This is what Ben and I were doing: We were essentially failing at everything we were trying to do,” Greenfield said.
“You see before you Jerry — and Ben — seemingly two successful business people, two successful guys. Our whole path is just riddled with failure all along the way,” Greenfield said. “I think if you look at almost any successful person that’s what you’ll see. Behind the success is all this failure, all along the way, trying things, and they don’t always work.”
“Crazy as it is for us human beings, the way we learn best is by making mistakes,” he said.
Navigating school without her mom
Graduate Elyse Martin-Smith gave a tribute to retiring superintendent Elaine Pinckney.
“Elaine has led our district with love. For Elaine, school doesn’t stop when the bell rings — school starts and ends with love,” Martin-Smith said.
Bunting presented Pinckney with a bowl. On the inside, it said, “Take care of yourself, take care of each other and take care of this place.”
Graduate Catherine Young, who said her mother died just before she entered Champlain Valley, was the last to speak.
Young shared something she’d learned from the loss of her mother: “From this uncertainty came gifts. I’ve learned how precious time with the people you love is. Spend it with those who uplift you.”
“Accept help from those who offer it. Those people are there for a reason,” Young said. “My wish for all of you is that you find the strength to stay true to yourself when life doesn’t go according to schedule, defy your own expectations and make yourself proud.”
The last performance was by Oscar Williams — a song by Green Day with the appropriate refrain: “I hope you had the time of your life.”
