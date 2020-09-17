Saying what most are thinking, Ethan Lisle pointed out that school in quarantine isn’t ideal.
“Because nothing’s ideal when we compare it to pre-COVID-19,” he said.
The CVU senior thinks everyone is feeling a lack of connection, but experiencing this together is ironically unifying.
“When school went out in the spring, one of the biggest things is people were feeling isolated. Some of that has been restored but we’re not fully back because you can’t see if someone is smiling with a mask on,” Lisle said.
The normal physical bonding and encouraging gestures are taboo, meaning everyone is figuring out the new rules of social interaction together, he said.
“We’re still at a point where people are still learning what the protocols are,” Lisle said. “That’s true for the teachers as well. It’s not like one of those issues where adults have a lot more experience with something than an adolescent does. The virus dropped at the same time for everyone, so adults and students have the same amount of experience.”
Working through this together as a community – students, faculty, even the school board – is unifying, he said.
Everyone may be a little shaky right now, but they are shaky as a group.
