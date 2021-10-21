Drum circle

The Multicultural Art Club at Shelburne Craft School Sept. 20 celebrated Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving) and held a mid-autumn festival with a special guest from Korean American Association of Vermont.
“Everyone had a blast playing drums together,” said Misoo Bang, equity and inclusion art program director at Shelburne Craft School. “It was amazing to learn about different cultures right here in Shelburne.”
