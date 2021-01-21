As the Champlain Valley School District searches for a new superintendent to replace Elaine Pinckney, who is retiring at the end of June, it is looking for input about the attributes community members and parents would like in her successor.
The district is also interested in what issues the community thinks the new superintendent will face.
Zoom meetings are being held for people in the CVSD community to share their perspectives with the superintended search consultant on Jan. 26 7-8 p.m., Jan. 28 at 7-8 p.m. and Jan. 29 noon to 1 p.m.
Visit bit.ly/3qtKMnw and the passcode 635550 to access the Zoom meetings.
The district will post an online survey on its website soon which can be accessed at cvsdvt.org.
The survey will be open from Saturday, Jan. 23 to Sunday, Jan. 31 and the comments received will be published shortly after the survey closes, the district said in a release.
