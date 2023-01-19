The Champlain Valley School District has come to an agreement with the teachers union on a new contract, cementing pay increases for the district’s educators for the following two school years.
The agreement, announced on Jan. 13, comes after teachers in the district had been working for roughly six months without a contract.
The new contract retroactively covers the current 2022-23 school year, as well as the following two school years. The contract was ratified by the school board on Jan. 10, and was ratified by the Champlain Valley Education Association the following Wednesday evening.
“After working without a contract for six months, teachers represented by the Champlain Valley Education Association are relieved to finally settle and ratify a successor agreement,” said Lisa Bisbee, the chief negotiator for the Champlain Valley Education Association.
Increases include new money for teacher salaries in the amount of 5 percent, 6 percent and 4.75 percent for the respective school years. The increase in funding to teacher salaries will go into a pool from which pay increases will be distributed to individual teachers.
The contract stipulates that raises will be based on their level of education and years of experience, according to Bonnie Birdsall, the director of digital learning and communication at Champlain Valley School District.
“Our board is grateful for the collaborative approach we were able to take with the union during the negotiation process,” said school board chair Angela Arsenault. “We thank our teachers for their patience as the two parties worked through the scheduling challenges inherent in planning multiple meetings and — mostly and always — for their unwavering dedication to the students of CVSD.”
Birdsall said the district was pleased with the new contract and “believe(s) it is in the best interest of the students, teachers, and communities of the Champlain Valley School District.”
Bisbee said the contract will ensure that all teachers see “some increase” to their salaries and added that it “goes a long way toward attracting and retaining teachers in our district given the very tight labor market for educators.”
The district and the union had previously approved one-year contracts, one in the summer of 2019 covering the 2019-20 school year and another for the following year, which provided a 3.25 percent increase for teacher’s salaries.
“I think both parties are happy that it’s a multi-year contract,” Birdsall said.
The salary schedule for the newly signed school years has not been released yet, but, according to the 2021-22 contract, a teacher with less than four years of experience would be set to make anywhere from $45,492 to $56,410, depending on the level of education.
