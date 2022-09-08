With the Red Sea and the Arabian Peninsula to the east, the Nile River cutting through much of the country, and countries like Egypt, Ethiopia, Chad and Libya surrounding it, Sudan makes for a hotbed of ethnic and cultural diversity, with more than a dozen ethnic groups and hundreds of ethnic subgroups calling the country home.
This is where Dr. Asma Abunaib grew up, initially hoping to pursue a career in textile engineering in her youth but eventually pivoting to a career working with international humanitarian organizations in a country that has been mired with conflict for decades — through the first and second Sundanese Civil War and the War in Darfur.
It makes Abunaib, the newest director of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) for the Champlain Valley School District both wildly overqualified and perhaps exactly what is needed for the largest school district in Chittenden County, which is 90 percent white (Vermont is even whiter at 95 percent white), according to 2022 census figures.
“In the communities where there’s less ethnic diversity, people think there’s no need for DEI, but actually they need more,” she said. “You don’t know what diversity is and how you can be inclusive and why you need it. Your children will not be in this environment all the time, they will go out into the world, they will need to know what is going on, and that’s what the district is” trying to pursue, “for them to be out in the world and be good citizens.”
The role does not come without controversy.
Abunaib, who began in June this year, is the third person to take on the role in two years. The district’s first director of diversity, equity and inclusion, Rhiannon Kim, quit six days after being hired in July 2020. The second director, Liliana Rodriguez, resigned last year, citing health and family concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Abunaib says she has a solid foundation to begin her work, and one that should set her up for success. Her full-time position gives her plenty of time for the role, and her team, she says, all understand the nature of the community and what challenges it faces.
“The district valued the position, you can feel the leadership is very welcoming to us,” she said.
“Dr. Abunaib’s knowledge and experience will enable the district to not only continue our DEI journey but also further it at a more rapid pace,” superintendent Rene Sanchez said in a press release. “With our other directors, she will help us increase inclusivity and equity within our schools.”
Born in the north of Sudan, Abunaib later lived in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum. She received an undergraduate degree in textile engineering, a trade she “loved at that time” and wanted to continue.
“Then the economy started to collapse,” she said. The country had been dominated “by a military regime since 1989 ... a group of thieves who enriched themselves and didn’t care about the country.”
She then earned a degree in peace and development studies from Juba University in Khartoum and began working on the international stage as the conflict in West Darfur broke out in 2003. For years, she moved between positions for various United Nations agencies like the Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Resource Center, as well as the African Union and the BBC World Service Trust.
“Seeing all that struggle, all that suffering ... I think my experience in Darfur, that was what really led me to change from engineering to inclusion and conflict transformation,” she said.
Through a connection in her work, she applied for and was accepted to Intercultural Service Leadership and Management School for International Training Graduate Institute in Brattleboro.
She briefly lived in Vermont, but returned to Sudan to continue international work, only to eventually make her way back to Vermont in 2016 to pursue a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Vermont.
She’s been in the Green Mountain State ever since. She first took a job with the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, where she established the program Financial Empowerment for New Americans.
“It was a very innovative project and I loved being a part of it,” she said. “My mission was to establish the project to increase the inclusivity of the organization and to introduce the organization to that new American community. It was very low participation for these communities at the time.”
There, she learned of the challenges that these new Americans faced, and “really gave me the knowledge about the challenges of inclusion in Vermont.” She also saw some of the blind spots in state’s work to help integrate these groups into the community at large.
“I didn’t see them” when she had been earning her degree. “But when I started working for Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, they gave me the access to their families, I started going to their houses and eating with them and talking to them — they felt safe enough to talk about everything, including the education of their kids and how they struggled with the school communications and all this stuff. So, then I realized that ‘Oh, that is what you call a forgotten population.’”
Her work in the program helped them integrate into the state’s financial system, helping them to build credit. But she found many people in these communities were barely above the poverty level, with little income, unstable housing and a shaky job market.
“There is a lot of them who are not happy to be in the poverty level. They’re not happy to not have enough income, jobs or housing,” she said. “There is no inclusivity in that — there are people who have tons of expertise from their countries, that would not get the same job here,” she said, despite them having equivalent certifications for the roles.
“Everybody I was talking to was hoping and dreaming of a better life, and I don’t think the government is preparing the Vermont employment forces for that,” she added.
Now, she hopes to take that lens to her work in the education system and establish an atmosphere of inclusion among the district’s employees.
One major component of her work will be the district’s equity audit, which is set to be completed this month and will assess the efficacy of the school’s diversity, equity and inclusion measures.
The audit will focus on the school district’s culture, academic achievements, disciplinary practices, curriculum and teaching capacity, and the support services it offers students, families and staff.
“If you’re from Vermont, you know your community, you know the diversity of your community, you’re aware about it (and) when you have a kid in the class that acts in a certain way, you can understand based on your knowledge of the community what the assumption is that makes this kid behave this way,” she said.
“But when you have somebody who’s coming from a very different background that you have no idea about, your mind is blank.” she added. The work comes from “asking questions in an inclusive way and trying not to have assumptions, and just try to learn from the kid, from their family, from the environment they are coming from. Where does that (behavior) come from and then, from there, you can have your right analysis to support them.”
